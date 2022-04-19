Guwahati: A New Delhi based human rights organization have filed a complaint with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) against the enforced disappearance of Tapor Pullom of Arunachal Pradesh who was allegedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on 11 September 2015 from Taji Bogo Pass under Manigong Circle in Shi-Yomi District (earlier West Siang District) in Arunachal Pradesh (India) near Indo-China border.

The Director of the Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) Suhas Chakma said this on Tuesday while adding that they lodged the complaint with the UN on Tuesday. "The whereabouts of Tapor Pullom, who was about 40 years old at the time of his alleged abduction by the Chinese PLA, remain unknown as of today. The Government of India, State Government of Arunachal Pradesh and its agencies have failed to respond to the repeated requests by the family members to bring back the victim," said Chakma.

In January this year, the PLA handed over to the Indian Army a youth, Miram Teron, who had sneaked into the Chinese side while on a hunting trip. Similarly, on September 2, 2020, five Arunachalee youths identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasad Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya and Toch Singkam from Nacho Circle in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly abducted by the PLA from Sera 7 area near the Indo-China border and were released only on 12 September 2020.

The RRAG’s Director Suhas Chakma after being authorized by the family members of Tapor Pullom requested the WGEID to intervene with the Government of the People’s Republic of China for his early and safe release. “In the last six years, Tapor Pullom’s wife had passed away and his five children and one daughter-in-law, who believe their father is still alive, are awaiting his return. The unending wait is very painful for the entire family and this case ought to conclude with the Government of the People’s Republic of China immediately releasing Tapor Pullom,” said Chakma.

