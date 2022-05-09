Bengaluru: Sriram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik launched the playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional songs at over 1,000 temples in Karnataka on Monday. Many temples across Karnataka started playing Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs at 5 am from today, as Hindu organisations launched a campaign demanding that the government take action against mosques, which installed loudspeakers and ensure their removal.

Pramod Muthalik, the Sene chief, along with a group of people, gathered at Hanuman temple in Mysuru to play Hindu devotional songs at 5 am. Speaking on the occasion, he said they gave a warning to the government and also told Muslims to end the use of loudspeakers for azan. He added there was no change or action. The government gave notices to mosques, which was an eyewash," he alleged. Meanwhile, the Sriram Sene district unit of Belagavi started this campaign today morning. So, police beefed up the security in sensitive areas in all the districts across Karnataka, including mosques. The playing of devotional songs has been started in Vijayanagar, Mysore and Belagavi districts and it will continue across Karnataka.

