Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Pratap Singh, a rickshaw puller from UP's Mathura, who was served a notice by the Income Tax department on October 19, asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore. Even after a lapse of seven days since the notice was issued, a case has not been registered yet, nor has the Income Tax Officer given a satisfactory reply to Singh.

Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in Mathura, had submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud, after he received the notice from the IT department.

Read: UP ATS arrests four people involved in human trafficking

Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar said no case was registered on Singh's complaint, but the matter will be looked into, however, there was no development.

Singh also uploaded a video clip on social media in which he narrated the sequence of events. According to him, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur in March 2021 as per the bank instructions.

He got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh of Bakalpur. Since he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same, the rickshaw puller said in the video clip, adding that he had to run from pillar to post for three months to get his PAN card.

Read: Raipur police seize 17 of 20 IT Dept vehicles for 'parking' at no-parking zone'

On October 19, Singh realised something was amiss on having received a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3,47,54,897.

He further said that he was informed by the officials that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was Rs 43,44,36,201.