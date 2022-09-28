Ayodhya: The principal of a government school in UP's Ayodhya has been suspended after a video of students getting served rice mixed with salt given as a mid-day meal went viral. Taking action District Magistrate suspended the school principal and served a notice to the Gram Pradhan of the village where the school is situated. He also ordered Block Education Officer to initiate a probe into the matter.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said, "I have ordered that food has to be served as per the scheme menu. No laxity will be tolerated. I have ordered the official concerned to carry out an inquiry. Based on what I saw in the video, I have ordered the suspension of the principal," Kumar added.

The two-minute video shot by a student's parent at the primary school shows children seated on the floor and eating the rice-and-salt served under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.