Bangalore: Director Ram Gopal Verma on Tuesday visited the tomb of late Kannada actor Puneeth who passed away in October last year. Puneeth Rajkumar, also colloquially known as Appu, was revered in the Kannada film industry apart from his huge fanbase spread across the country. RGV was on a promotion drive for his recent film 'Khatra: Dangerous' with the lead actresses Apsararani and Nainagangooli in Bangalore.

Many popular faces of the industry including Kamal Haasan, Surya, Ram Charan Teja, Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and director Rajamouli among others have paid a visit to his grave in the past. The tomb in the Kanteerava Crematorium - a graveyard where most of the Kannada stars are buried - is close to the Kannada Film Industry in Kanteerava Studios.

After the visit where he offered prayers at the grave, RGV lamented Puneeth's untimely death and expressed how brilliant an actor the Kannada Film Industry has lost in his death.

