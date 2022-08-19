Rewa(MP): In an attempt to revive a dead child back to life, hundreds of villagers from the Bhiti village on Thursday reached the Kuldevi temple in the Bakshera village in Rewa district with a bone, to worship the goddess with Bhajans and Keertan. The superstitious act was triggered after one of the relatives of the dead child claimed to have seen goddess Kuldevi herself in her dreams, asking her to place the soil from the dead child's burial site in the goddess' feet to revive him back to life.

"Take some soil from the burial site, wrap it in a red cloth and place it on the goddess' feet in the Kuldevi temple. The child will come back to life," said the goddess in her dreams, claimed Anita Kaul, the dead child's aunt. The villagers have claimed that on doing so, the soil got miraculously converted into a flower and the flower then turned into a bone. The bone was kept in the sanctum in the child's house for about 10 days after which it was taken to the said temple, accompanied by a crowd of villagers who agreed to do so on the child's mother's request. The villagers are now waiting for the bone to turn into the child that died about a month ago.

The reporters, on reaching the temple located about 20 km from the native village of the child, saw hundreds of villagers dedicatedly sitting in the temple, worshipping the goddess, seemingly waiting for the bone to lead to the child's revival. Anita claimed to be possessed by the goddess herself and spoke to the reporters. Shouting loudly after speaking for a while, she reassured that the child will come back to life again. Asked how long it would take for the revival, she digressed in anger and did not answer the question.

A 4-year-old child from a tribal family living in Bhiti village in the ​​Rewa district died a month ago because of some illness. The child was undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and was brought to the village for his final rites after his death.