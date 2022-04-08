Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The District Court has rejected the bail applications of two accused Sanjay Tripathi and Anshul Mishra in the Rewa Circuit House rape case. One of the accused in the case, Sanjay Tripathi, is the president of Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Samaj.

It has been learned that the court has rejected the bail plea of both the accused because several cases were pending against them in the different police stations. The main accused in the case Sanjay Tripathi had arranged a vehicle for Mahant Sitaram and his nephew Anshul Mishra who is also a co-accused in the case and booked a room for Mahant at the Raj Niwas Bhawan.

The remaining two accused in the case Monu Mishra and Pappu Shukla who were at large, have been arrested and they will be produced before the court on Friday.