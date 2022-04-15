Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The principal belonging to Martand School No 2 two was found guilty of talking obscene language with a girl student of Class IX. The accused principal is on the run after the fact-finding team confirmed the incident as true. The district education department then served a suspension notice on the erring principal. Besides, the police have also registered a case against the principal under the POCSO Act.

Expressing anger over the incident, activists belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a sit-in in front of the district education office and demanded immediate suspension of the accused principal as well as bulldozing of his house, said sources. Thereafter, the district education officer Ganga Prasad Upadhyaya hurriedly constituted a team to find out the truth.

After serving the suspension notice on the principal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin also issued instructions to University Police Station to register a case against Amaresh Singh, the principal of Martand School No 2, under the POCSO Act. Currently, the school principal is on the run and police are trying to arrest the accused.