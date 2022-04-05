New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi while addressing the parliamentary party on Tuesday said that the revival of the party is essential for democracy and the results of the elections were "shocking" and "painful". In her address, she said, "Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone...it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well.

"The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice," she charged. "We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries," she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Accusing the ruling establishment of targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers, she said the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them. "Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation," she charged and added that such blatant threats and tactics will neither frighten nor silence us nor will we get cowed down.

"I am very well aware of how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The Congress working committee (CWC) has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organisation. Many are pertinent and I am working on them." She said that it was important to put forth a roadmap and for that, a 'Shivir (meeting)' should be held.

"That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard. They will contribute to put forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by our party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with," she said. She also said the road ahead was more challenging than ever before. The Congress lost polls in all the five states which went for polls in February-March and could not get good numbers while the BJP repeated its winning performance in four states itself.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the first one being held after the party's debacle in recent assembly elections in five states, is being attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, besides all party MPs in both houses of Parliament. The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

with Agency inputs