Meerut: Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a retired sub-inspector in the Hasanpur Kalanggaon of the Kithoral police station area of Uttar Pradesh's ​​Meerut on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sheoraj Singh.

Singh retired from the UP police 10 years ago in 2012-13. He was a resident of Bhatta Parsol in the Dankarai Thana area of ​​Gautam Budh Nagar district. According to the police, Ankush, a relative of the retired police officer, owed him Rs 13 lakh. He was repeatedly asking for his money. Being fed up with his demands, Ankush killed the retired cop.

After the murder, the accused tried to run away but the locals caught him and handed him over to police. During the interrogation, Ankush said, 'We had a liquor party on Monday night. Uncle Sheoraj used to insult me again and again for his money and was also abusing my mother. That's why I killed him with a shovel."