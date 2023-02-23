Patna (Bihar) : A gang of thieves have killed a retired sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ainio village in Patna district on Wednesday. Kameshwar Ojha (82), a retired RPF SI, was sleeping when a gang of four-five thieves broke into his house in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Hearing the noise, Ojha woke up and tried to resist the robbers who mercilessly beat him, leading to his death. "We suspect that four to five thieves committed the crime. They entered the house with the motive of robbery, but failed due to the stiff resistance from Ojha," said Krishna Kumar, SHO of Gaurichak police station.

Three weeks before retired professors couple were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Bihar's Arrah. The deceased were identified as Mahendra Singh and his wife Pushpa Singh. After committing the murder, the unknown miscreants fled from the spot. They barged into the house and perpetrated the ghastly killing.

The 70-year-old retired professor Mahendra Singh Veer Kunwar Singh had worked as the dean of Veer Kunwar Singh University. Whereas, his 65-year-old wife Pushpa Singh was a retired professor of psychology at Arrah's Mahila College. The incident took place in Bhojpur district. The criminals killed the couple with sharp edge weapons. The police is trying to find out when the murder took place.

Both phones were switched off since Sunday night. Their relatives reached home on Monday night. Blood stains were found on the wall at various places. SP Pramod Kumar told that forensic science laboratory team has also been called from Patna. Seeing the frozen blood, it seems that the murder took place around 10-12 hours ago. (with agency input)