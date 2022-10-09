Ludhiana (Punjab): A retired police inspector allegedly raped a woman after threatening to kill her daughter with a pistol in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said on Sunday. In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman said she lives in a rented room with her husband and a daughter in Mundian Khurd colony here.

On Saturday afternoon, her landlord, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, a retired police inspector, entered her room and took out a pistol and pointed at the head of her daughter sleeping on the bed, the woman alleged in her complaint. He allegedly raped the woman after threatening to kill her daughter.

When the woman's husband reached there, the accused ran away. Station House Officer Vikram Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including that pertaining to rape. The accused is on the run and efforts are on to nab him, the police officer said. (PTI)