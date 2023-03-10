New Delhi: A retired Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan on Friday allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his house in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said. The deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar (48), hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and retired as a head constable two months ago, they said.

Information regarding the incident was received at Palam police station at around 8:30 am, they said. The main door of the house was found bolted from the inside. When the police entered the house after breaking a window, a person was found lying unconscious on the floor, a senior police officer said. The body bore bullet injuries on the forehead and chest, he said.

Kumar's wife, in her statement, said that her husband was an alcoholic and she had gone to her parent's house following an argument with him, he added. She also said that her husband had a licence for the revolver, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the family members did not suspect any foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said. (PTI)

