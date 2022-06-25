Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A former IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Amitabh Thakur who was given compulsory retirement by the government has announced the formation of a new political party, 'Adhikar Sena' on Saturday. He said that the main objective of the party is to develop the spirit of every citizen in the country.

Amitabh Thakur stated that the citizens of the country should have all the rights and powers guaranteed by the constitution and law, however, it has been taken over by the executive in the country; the party will see to that all rights are vested with the common citizen, and this effort will bring forth the powers of the Indian Constitution. The former IPS officer had addressed the formation of the party in August 2021, but the process was hampered due to his arrest and imprisonment for seven months.