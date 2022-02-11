New Delhi: The son of a retired IAS officer riding a Volkswagen car hit a young man and then dragged him on the bonnet of the car in Greater Kailash, South Delhi on February 8.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. When the police team visited the spot, the injured youth, 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandeliya, has been admitted to Max Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

ACP Manu Himanshu formed a team under the leadership of SHO Ajit Kumar of Greater Kailash police station, which included SI Anil, SI Jitendra Kundu, SI Dheeraj constables Jitendra, Sandeep, and Jitendra to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses were also questioned. It was found in the CCTV that the accused saw the youth was on the bonnet of the car yet instead of stopping he drove the car at high speed.

The probe revealed that the Volkswagen car is in the name of Kalyan Sundaram, a senior retired IAS officer.

During interrogation, it was found that the name of the boy driving the vehicle is Raj Sundaram, the son of a retired IAS officer. The accused fled to Gurugram after the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under 279/338 IPC and started searching for the absconding driver. During the investigation, the police found out about the accused car driver, and the location of his phone was traced. The accused Raj Sundaram was successfully arrested by the police.

Also Read: Unnao Dalit woman died of strangulation