Arrah (Bihar): In a tragic incident, a couple of retired professors were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Bihar's Arrah. This has come to light on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Singh and his wife Pushpa Singh, the police sources said. After committing the murder, the unknown miscreants fled from the spot. They barged into the house and perpetrated the ghastly killing.

The 70-year-old retired professor Mahendra Singh Veer Kunwar Singh had worked as the dean of Veer Kunwar Singh University. Whereas, his 65-year-old wife Pushpa Singh was a retired professor of psychology at Arrah's Mahila College. The incident took place in Bhojpur district. The criminals killed the couple with sharp edge weapons. The police is trying to find out when the murder took place.

Both phones were switched off since Sunday night. Their relatives reached home on Monday night. Blood stains were found on the wall at various places. SP Pramod Kumar told that forensic science laboratory team has also been called from Patna. Seeing the frozen blood, it seems that the murder took place around 10-12 hours ago.

After FSL team inspection, the bodies were sent for postmortem. The police probe is in progress. Prima facie evidence suggests that she might have tried to save herself when the miscreants were hitting her. They brutally murdered the couple inflicting a lot of agony, said kin of the deceased. The deceased Dr. Mahendra Prasad Singh was also the State President of BJP's Yuva Morcha in 1980.