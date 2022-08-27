Thane (Maharashtra): CBI court judge (retired) Justice UD Salve, who sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment in 2008 in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case, strongly objected to the remission granted by the Gujarat government that led to the release of the 11 accused on August 15.

Justice UD Salve also asked what change came in the attitude of the 11 convicts that the Gujarat State has granted remission and felicitations are being held for them in an unabashed manner. The retired judge was obviously referring to the felicitations organised by some Hindu organisations for the accused persons on their release following remission from life imprisonment.

Retired CBI judge slams Gujarat govt over release of Bilkis Bano accused

In an interview with ETV Bharat here, Justice Salve said, "The felicitation (to the 11 accused) that has been done is in a bad taste. You (pro-Hindu organisations) are felicitating persons, who have been held guilty by the apex court. Once they were proven guilty of such a heinous crime, felicitations should not have been done. Doing felicitations for such persons means you are bringing a bad reputation to the idea of religion for which you are fighting."

Justice Salve asked whether there was any valid reason for granting remission as the 11 accused were walking around accepting felicitations without having remorse. He questioned whether there has been any change in their mindset and attitude. The latest comments of Justice UD Salve once again brought sharp focus on the release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case.

Only two days ago, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Gujarat government seeking the State's response to the petitions challenging the relief given to the 11 accused in a heinous crime. Justice UD Salve, who has been living in Thane after retirement, expressed surprise over the Gujarat government's decision to give relief to the 11 accused, who were held guilty of the heinous crime.