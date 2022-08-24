Ranbirsinghpura (Jammu and Kashmir): In a noble gesture post-retirement, a retired army officer is training young aspirants in the border area for Agniveer recruitment into the armed forces. Captain Sher Singh is giving his free training in the Ranbirsinghpura village of Jammu district near the Indo-Pakistan border.

Captain Singh, a resident of Satrayan border village in Suchetgarh sector, started his training in 2011 with a view to attracting local youth interested in joining the armed forces. His training is aimed at getting the youth well-prepared for Agniveer recruitment into the armed forces. He retired in 2011 after putting over 31 years of service in the Army.

Also Read: Registration for Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally for Jammu region begins from today

Hundreds of youth turn up for training under Capt. Singh in a vast ground in this remote town near the International Border (IB). The young aspirants are undergoing rigorous training under the 57-year-old retired officer, who is voluntarily providing his services. Training goes on twice a day to prepare the youth to meet the requirements for recruitment in the armed forces.