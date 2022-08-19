Kamrej(Gujarat): A retired army man fired at his son since he was addicted to mobile phone over studies in Chandra Darshan Society at Vav village of Gujarat's Kamrej on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Dharmendra Omprakash Sakiya, while his son was studying in Class IX. According to sources, Dharmendra has asked his son to spend less time on his mobile. Angered by this, the son attacked his father with a wiper.

Sources said, Dharmendra Omprakash Sakiya is a retired army officer and currently working as a bodyguard in Surat. When he returned from his work, he scolded his 15-year-old son, Prince, for spending more time on his mobile instead of studying. Meanwhile, an argument started with his wife as well. In the midst of the argument, the son attacked his father with a wiper, and he started bleeding.

Angered by the son's actions, the father fired at his son with his licensed revolver. The son was shot in the elbow in two rounds of firing. On hearing the sound of firing, the society people gathered and informed the police. Sangitaben Dharmendra Sakiya filed a complaint at the Kamrej police station. The Kamrej police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and arrested the accused Dharmendra Omprakash Sakiya.

Police said, "the accused has been arrested and the weapon has been seized. Dharmendra's wife, Sangeeta has filed a complaint against him. The son is undergoing treatment at Dinbandhu Hospital at Kholwad. We are engaged in further investigation."