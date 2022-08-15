Kadaba (Dakshina Kannada): A retired soldier collapsed and breathed his last at the flag hoisting ceremony of Independence Day celebrations at Kutrupadi village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Gangadhara Gowda, a retired army soldier, collapsed and fell ill during the flag hoisting ceremony organised by Kutrupadi Gram Panchayat on Monday. Gowda breathed his last while shifting to a hospital.

Retied soldier breathes his last at Independence Day fete in Karnataka

Hosmath CA Bank Ex-Chairman N Karunakara Gogate was about to hoist the flag when the retired soldier collapsed after saluting the national flag. A pall of gloom descended on the village soon after his untimely demise. Meanwhile, took the mortal remains of a retired soldier in a procession for performing the last rites.