New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an over four-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,112.5 crore in the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, riding on record sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 486.9 crore in the same period last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 29,942.5 crore as against Rs 20,550.9 crore in the year-ago period. Maruti Suzuki said it sold a total of 5,17,395 vehicles during the quarter, its highest ever in any quarter. "Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,54,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units. Shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 35,000 vehicles in this quarter," it added.

The same period the previous year was marked by the acute shortage of electronic components and consequently, it could sell a total of 3,79,541 units, out of which 320,133 units were in the domestic market and 59,408 units were in export markets, Maruti Suzuki India said. The company has been making simultaneous efforts to secure electronic components availability cost reduction and improve realisation from the market to better its margins. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)