New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs has suggested to the Union Home Ministry to restrict construction and development activities in areas prone to glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). It has also suggested to the MHA to take up the issue with the concerned ministries and departments as well as the Himalayan States.

The committee headed by Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma has said in its 238-page report that Himalayan glaciers are retreating at a rapid rate due to climate change, which is the major cause of GLOFs. The committee in its report also cited the recent past incidents indicating that increasing destruction of the natural forests, construction works in the name of development of habitations in GLOF prone areas have created risks for the population living there.

"NDRF should conduct training drills with the local communities in the Himalayan region to prepare them to deal with GLOFs in terms of setting up emergency shelters, distributing relief packages, etc," the committee said in its report. The committee noted the steps taken in Uttarakhand to deal with the GLOFs which includes implementation of satellite-based Mountain Hazard Assessment and Monitoring (MHAM), mapping and monitoring of glaciers and glacial lakes, and coordination with Central Water Commission (CWC) for establishing an Early Warning System (EWS).

"MHA along with NDMA may initiate similar measures in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh as well, at the earliest so that the surveillance, early warning, mitigation as well as capacity building could be in place to effectively deal with the GLOFs in these States," the committee said in the report. It recommended that lightning may be notified as a natural disaster at the national level, and guidelines are issued to the states for a timely extension of relief and compensation through direct transfer to accounts of next of kin of the victims of lightning strikes.

In its action taken report, the MHA has informed the committee that the major Himalayan region falls in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The MHA further informed that with a view to providing an immediate response in the wake of any disaster-like situation in the Himalayan region, it has approved the raising of four additional battalions of NDRF.

Uttarakhand, which has faced glacial outbursts in the past, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) to monitor glaciers, glacier-fed lakes, potential debris flow, avalanche, and landslide, and assess their impact on the surrounding environment in terms of hazard potential. Accordingly, the information generated through a satellite-based system will be disseminated to stakeholders to take appropriate measures to minimize loss of life and property.

Under this project, IIRS will cover three most vulnerable areas including Kedarnath and adjoining areas in Mandakini valley (Kedarnath to Guptkashi including Vasuki Ganga valley), Gangotri and adjoining areas in Bhagirathi valley (Goumukh to Harsil), and Rishiganga and adjoining areas in Alaknanda valley (Rishiganga valley up to Visbnuprayag). In a meeting held last month, representatives of MHA informed the committee that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is preparing a pilot project on "Reducing the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods Risk" in the Lhonak and Shako-Cho-Lakes of North Sikkim.

The NDMA project will focus upon risk assessment, early warning, awareness, capacity building, and mitigation. Hailing the recommendations of the Parliamentary committee, Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna, a senior member of NDMA, said that it is very much necessary to stop construction activities in and around glacial prone areas. "In fact, the previous glacial outbursts that took place in Uttarakhand and other places are due to the ongoing construction works which need to be stopped at any cost," Brigadier Khanna told ETV Bharat.

He said that all the state governments in the Himalayan region must work collectively so that if any eventuality happens, they can deal with it in a more effective way. Brigadier Khanna also emphasised that an early warning system for any glacial outburst is necessary. As many as 50 people died and several were rendered homeless due to devastating floods in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand last year which was triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood.

