Begusarai: In the much-discussed cheque bounce case involving Mahendra Singh Dhoni and others, the court came out with a verdict on Saturday. In its judgement, the court acquitted four people, including Dhoni in the case, giving a big relief to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It may be recalled that Neeraj Kumar Nirala, the owner of DS Enterprises, a resident of Pokharia, filed a case at the CJM against the officials of New Global Upajvardhak India Limited based in New Delhi on May 24.

In the case, eight people, including marketing head Ajay Kumar, Imran bin Zafar and Managing Director Mahendra Singh Dhoni, were booked in a cheque bounce case. During the investigation of the case, advocate Gopal Kumar appeared in the court on July 27 and behalf of Dhoni and said that Dhoni is neither the chairman nor the board of directors of the company, he is only a shareholder.

Advocate Gopal Kumar told the court that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had no involvement in the cheque bounce case. In this case on Saturday, the court refused to consider four people, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as the accused. With this, Dhoni heaved a sigh of relief as he was acquitted of charges and a case filed against him.