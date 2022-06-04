Jammu: For the third consecutive day on Saturday, Reserved Category employees from Jammu, working in Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration demanding immediate transfer to their home districts following a string of targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir.

They have returned to Jammu after their colleague Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists at a school in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. The protesters took out a protest march from the Press Club Jammu to Tawi Bridge today under the banner of ‘All Jammu-based Reserved Category Employees Association’.

The protesting government employees, mostly teachers, said “we are not going to return to Kashmir to resume our duties in the prevailing alarming situation following the targeted killings. We prefer to die here rather than go back.” They urged the government to take note of their protest and ensure their transfer from Kashmir to the Jammu region.