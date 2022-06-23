Pahalgam: The body of Shakeel Ahmed, the tourist guide who drowned while trying to help tourists in Tarsar Marsar Lake in Pahalgam area of ​​Anantnag district, was recovered on Thursday.

As per the details available, a group of 2 local tourist guides and 11 tourists were stranded near Tarsar Marsar due to bad weather while trekking on June 21. It is said that Shakeel Ahmad risked his life to save Dr Mahesh's life. Two people washed away while another 11 people have been rescued. The body of Shakeel Ahmed a resident Gaganger in Ganderbal was recovered and the search for the tourist Dr Mahesh from Uttarakhand is still underway.

Also read: 'Kashmir Ki Kali' Sara Ali Khan goes back to trekking in Pahalgam - see pics

Shakeel's sacrifice is being lauded by locals. Earlier, in 2019, a rafter named Rauf Dar had sacrificed his life while saving tourists when a bodat capsized.