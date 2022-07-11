Srinagar (J&K): The Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated 123 people from the shrine and the cave as well as Panjtarni while 29 tonnes of relief and rescue material were flown to the holy cave, a top IAF official said on Monday.

Air Commodore Pankaj Mittal said that during the evacuation process by IAF, Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters were pressed into service. "IAF choppers also airlifted 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with six canines, from Srinagar to take part in the search operation to trace the missing people believed to be stuck under debris."

The officer said that the Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 48 survivors from the holy cave.

Also read:Amarnath Yatra resumes after halt of 2 days; cloudburst claims 17 lives

He also said that the Mi-17V5 helicopters flew 20 sorties, delivered 9.5 tonnes of relief material, and evacuated 64 survivors, adding that the choppers brought back seven mortal remains from the area.

A major part of the rescue operation has been completed already at the cave. "Despite the bad weather, we did not give up and completed our operation successfully," he said. Notably, 17 pilgrims were killed and over 65 have been injured after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst swept away scores of people on Friday evening at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.