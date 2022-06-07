Jammu (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that it will deploy rescue teams along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide help to pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The decision to deploy the rescue teams on the highway, especially in slide-prone areas, was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police (Ramban) Mohita Sharma, a police spokesman said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the base camps and routes of the yatra are secured and checked at the earliest. The 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes after a hiatus of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.