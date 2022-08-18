New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A large crowd of curious onlookers assembled near the River Hindon metro station in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh when some youths were engaged in saving the life of a pigeon stuck in a manja. It took almost three hours to rescue the bird. The youths moving in the locality spotted the hapless bird entangled in the manja (thread used in flying kite) and dangling from the high tension powerline.

Read: Ibis bird rescued from PM House

The task of saving the pigeon was tedious because getting access to the rescue spot was difficult. Hence, to save the pigeon, a truck was stopped and the driver was asked to park the vehicle in the middle of the road. But, their effort didn't yield results. Another kite was flown to cut the thread so that the bird would come down. This also didn't materialise.

Thereafter, another method was adopted. A large size bamboo with a cutting tool attached to it was arranged to cut the manja. This technique became successful and the bird was at last freed from the manja (thread). The moment the thread was cut the bird started coming down. To prevent a crash landing the crowd assembled at the spot lapped the bird in midair.