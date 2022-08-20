Palampur (Himachal Pradesh): Eight persons, who were trapped in the Neugal sand quarrying area at the Palampur region in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, were rescued after carrying out 14 hours of rescue operation by soldiers, NDRF, fire brigade personnel and local divers. On Thursday, these people travelling on a tractor trolley went there for lifting sand, but a sudden rise in the water level of the river compelled them to take refuge on a raised platform in the mining area. They were stuck on an island surrounded by river water for several hours till the rescue team of soldiers, NDRF, fire brigade personnel and local divers arrived at the spot, police sources said.

After receiving information, the sub-divisional magistrate, along with NDRF, fire brigade and Army personnel, as well as local divers from Alampur rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The stranded people were taken out of the area after carrying out the rescue operation, police sources added. Divers were rewarded suitably by the administration.