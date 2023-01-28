New Delhi: In a Kanjhawala like incident, a youth riding a two-wheeler was killed after he got stuck to the car which hit him and dragged him for at least 300 m before being intercepted by a police patrol vehicle on Thursday night in New Delhi's Keshavpuram locality.

Police said two of the arrested including the driver were under the influence of alcohol, while three other passengers in the car fled the scene. Police identified the deceased as Kailash Bhatnagar who was riding a Scooty and the injured as Sumit Khari riding pillion now battling for his life at a hospital here in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West Delhi)Usha Rangnani said the accident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. “A police patrol (PCR) noticed a Tata Zest car hitting a Scooty. It was a head on collision. The collision was so severe that one person after hitting the bonnet of the car tossed up in the air before falling on the ground. One who was riding the Scooty also dashed against the bonnet of the car. His head was stuck between the windshield and bonnet of the vehicle," she said.

Hot chase-The car was intercepted by police in 11 seconds. “The car involved in the accident did not slow down. They did not apply brakes. In fact, they dragged the victims for at least 350 metres. A PCR van patrolling between Prerna Chowk and Metro station chased the car and intercepted the vehicle in eleven seconds. When the car was intercepted, all five occupants got off the vehicle and took to their heels.

Police after a short-chase nabbed two persons while three other passengers managed to slip away. Both the nabbed suspects were subjected to breathalyzer tests and the results returned positive for alcohol use. The group in the car were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. A case was registered against the accused on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Unfortunately, the person whose head was stuck between the bonnet and the windshield of the car, died. He was riding the Scooty. Whereas the injured pillion rider has been shifted to a hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.