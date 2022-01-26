Lucknow: As the 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with joy and gaiety all over India today, the students of the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal in Lucknow also celebrated the occasion by singing Qaumi Tarana, like every year. On this occasion, the chairman of the Islamic Center of India and senior Muslim religious leader Maulana Khalid Rashid hoisted the flag.

During this celebratory event, the students of 'Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal' - the famous and historical Madrasa of Lucknow - presented some patriotic songs. Along with Rashid who is also a Muslim religious leader, many other Maulanas of the Madrasa also marked their presence at the event.

After hoisting the Indian national flag, Rashid encouraged the children by embarking upon the importance of the Constitution of India today. "We all have to work together to preserve the constitution of the country and retain its identity of a secular country. There is no place for hatred in this country. The Hindus and Muslims of India have always lived together and will continue to do so," he said.

Maulana further said that Muslims have also contributed significantly to the Independence of the country. "We have to preserve the freedom of this country and the coming generations should know their history so that instead of hatred, brotherhood and mutual love should persist," he added.