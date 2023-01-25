Republic Day 2023: MHA announces Police medals for 901 personnel
Published on: 2 hours ago
Republic Day 2023: MHA announces Police medals for 901 personnel
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: A total of 901 police personnel will be awarded Police medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year. While 140 officials have received the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 93 have received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 668 have received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).
