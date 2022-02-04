New Delhi: The results for best tableaux and best marching contingents of Republic Day parade 2022 was announced on Friday. While Uttar Pradesh's tableau was selected as the best state tableau, Maharashtra's tableau won in the popular choice category.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh, which was based on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham,’ has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs that participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on ‘Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs’.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.

Maharashtra was voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme ‘Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra’.

The tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries/Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was ‘National Education Policy’, while the tableau of Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’. Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

In other categories, CISF has been named the best marching contingent among CAPF while Indian Navy was chosen as best marching contingent among the Services.

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The tableau of Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts was adjudged as the best tableau among Central Ministries/Departments based on people’s selection. The theme of this tableau was ‘India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment'

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments.