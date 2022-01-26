New Delhi: The grand parade on Rajpath in the national capital on the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday has begun. It will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity as the country marks the day its constitution came into force. The Republic Day, falling in the 75th year of Independence is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

The R-Day parade on Rajpath commenced at 10: 30 am, half-and-hour later than its earlier timing at 10 am "to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast," according to the Defence Ministry. Delhi Police beefed up security around the area and closed all roads, metro gates leading to the Rajpath. Cultural performances by over 480 dancers from across the country is being showcased at the parade. A total of 21 tableaux and a grand flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft will also be showcased.

Large LED screens have been placed on each side of the Rajpath for spectators at the location. With the parade being held during the coronavirus pandemic yet again, the guest list has been curtailed to ensure necessary COVID protocols. The Republic Day Parade celebrations commenced with the homage ceremony at National War Memorial, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs.

As per tradition, the national flag was also unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. Also, the parade this year is being commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area is the Parade Second-in-Command.

The President also posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra to ASI Babu Ram of Jammu and Kashmir Police. His wife Rita Rani received the biggest gallantry medal in peacetime. Many unique initiatives have also been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased this year

Special arrangements have been made keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation. The number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register online to witness the live celebrations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the first time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) will show grand flypast by 75 aircraft or helicopters.

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping will be shown for the first time at the Republic Day parade. For the first time, 480 dancers who will perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition.

The main parade for the first time will also see the launch of the 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by National Cadet and a display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

Republic Day celebrations commenced from January 23 with PM Modi on the occasion of Netaji's Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary, unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in the national capital. The week-long celebrations will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.