New Delhi: The government has been receiving representations from "diverse sources" on lack of transparency, objectivity, and social diversity in the collegium system of appointment of Supreme Court and high court judges with the request to improve the mechanism, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also said the government has sent suggestions for supplementing the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges to the high courts and Supreme Court. The moP is a document that guides the appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary.

He recalled that in a bid to make the collegium system of appointments of judges "more broad-based, transparent, accountable and bringing objectivity in the system", the government brought into force the Constitution (Ninety-Ninth Amendment) Act, 2014 and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, 2014 on April 13, 2015. PTI