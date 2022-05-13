New Delhi: Several promotional and outreach programmes, release of booklets 'Report to Nation' have been on the cards as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre will complete eight years of rule on May 30. BJP leaders and party representatives will interact with the public and take feedback from them. Preparations are afoot to celebrate the occasion. A 26-page booklet titled 'Report To Nation' highlighting the achievements of PM Modi-led NDA government will be the highlight of the programme.

The saffron party through the booklet will go to the people highlighting the social welfare measures being implemented by the government, especially the poverty alleviation programme. Several welfare measures meant for below poverty line (BPL) families have been compiled in a booklet form and the information brochure will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30. BJP national president JP Nadda and several other BJP leaders will be present on the occasion.

In the BJP-ruled states, Chief Ministers have been entrusted to release the booklet from May 31 to June 1. On June 2 and 3, Union Ministers will hold a press conference, along with BJP leaders and party representatives. Besides, from June 1 to June 14, BJP representatives will carry out public outreach programme and the sole purpose of this event will be to make people aware of several welfare measures being taken up by the party and what are those programmes.

Read: BJP to launch public outreach programmes to mark 8 years of Modi government

From June 3 to June 5, Birsa Munda tribal community rallies and fairs will be taken out whereas from June 6 to 8, the BJP will try to connect and interact with the minority community. Apart from this, from June 7 to 13, the Vikas Tirtha Bike rally is on the cards. The party will also take out the Babasaheb Vishwas rally and Chaupal (public meeting) in BJP-ruled states.

The BJP will also convene public meetings about the poverty alleviation programme. The social welfare steps rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government will be discussed threadbare at the meetings and BJP leaders are supposed to remove any shortcomings in the welfare schemes if pointed out during the interaction programme.

When asked about the booklet 'Report To Nation', BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "Earlier for the past two years, we organised the programme, but it was a lowkey affair. Now, the effect of Coronavirus has come down in the country, therefore, we have decided to celebrate the event in a big way. This became possible to organise the programme because PM Modi's countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive helped us to organise the event. No doubt, Union Minister and BJP leaders work for the people throughout the year, but this time around we have prepared a booklet to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, especially the poverty alleviation projects."