New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended the time for Justice SP Garg commission to conclude its probe into a clash between lawyers and police over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex here on November 2, 2019, till July 31.

The lawyers were provided protection from any action related to the FIR's registered against them until the judicial investigation is complete. A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel gave this order. On 25 February 2021, the High Court had given time till 31 December 2021 to the inquiry committee to complete the investigation of this case. The court said that the investigation is going on in this case and many witnesses are yet to be examined as there has been a lockdown in the country since March 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

Also Read: With most demands met, Delhi cops call off protest

According to the committee's report, the statements of many witnesses are yet to be recorded. On November 3, 2019, the High Court had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. A bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel had ordered a probe headed by retired judge Justice SP Garg. The court had directed the directors of CBI, IB and Vigilance to cooperate with the committee of Justice SP Garg. The court had directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to provide necessary infrastructure like office, car, clerk, stenographer, peon etc. to the committee of Justice SP Garg.