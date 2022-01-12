Amravati: A youth of Amravati district has made a replica of Rashtrapati Bhavan in just six months.

Amar Meshram resident of Dhanora Mohali in Chandur Railway taluka of Amaravati district has made a replica of the Rashtrapati Bhavan of Delhi. Amar has studied till college but he was more inclined towards creating replicas than studying. While studying in class VII he started developing this hobby and had made replicas of high-rise buildings of the city.

He made a replica of the Parliament House and now the Rashtrapati Bhavan and made an exact replica of the 304-room in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The materials used while creating his artwork required three materials like sheet, toothpick, and plywood and that took him six months to build the replica. A few months back, Amar saw news of some youngsters making an exact replica of Mahatma Gandhi's Charkha. Taking inspiration from the youth's work he got the idea to replicate the Parliament House and now Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Talking to ETV Bharat Meshram said his family is not well off as his father is a farmer and his mother also provides aid in his agricultural work. He had no money to purchase the materials required to create the replica but went to work with others and bought materials. He then put all his effort into making an exact replica of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Now his artwork is being appreciated everywhere. Meshram wants the state government and the central government to pay attention to it. "If you take notice of me, you will inspire me to do better," said Amar Meshram.