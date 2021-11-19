New Delhi: Repealing three contentious farm laws will not help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming five Assembly elections, according to Lalu Prasad Yadav, president of Rashtriya Janata Dal. The former chief minister of Bihar said that though the government decided to withdraw the farm laws under pressure from farmers and opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the upcoming elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other three states in mind.

Lalu Yadav said, "Assembly elections are to be held in five states, including Punjab and UP, next year. Withdrawal of agricultural laws will not help BJP in these states. Many farmers died in the peasant movement. Many people were sent to jail. beaten up in jail. The central government had been saying that Pakistanis, Khalistanis have entered the farmers' movement. The government tried to quell the movement but now it has bowed down before the farmers."

The senior politician also warned the government that the farmers' agitation is not yet over. He added," The opposition will continue its resistance and our demand is scrap the law when the parliament convenes for the winter session."

Earlier in the day, while announcing the government's decision to scrap the three controversial farm laws, Prime Minister Modi said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

