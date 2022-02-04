Kolkata: “Schools across the state will reopen from February 3 for Classes VIII to XII. Classes and sessions in colleges and universities will also resume from the same date,” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on January 31 after a review of the Covid situation in the state.

And her words were honey not only to hundreds of students and teachers of the state who were longing to reach to classrooms and campuses to meet mentors, teachers, and friends alike, but it also brought in hope for a large number of artisans tucked away in the north of Kolkata – Kumartuli, the largest hub of clay idols in the country.

Barely four days since the announcement of the chief minister and only 48 hours from the reopening of schools and colleges, Saraswati Puja, the biggest draw among students of the state and also in the neighboring states of Bihar, Assam, and Jharkhand, is scheduled. The pall of gloom, which had descended upon the artisans, could be lifted, albeit partially.

The deserted look in the lanes and bylanes of Kumartuli a week back, is suddenly witnessing frenzied activities and a surge in footfall. Ranjit Sarkar, joint secretary of the Kumartuli Mritshilpo Sanskritik Samity, an umbrella body of Kumartuli clay idol artisans, says there were hardly any pre-orders for idols, both from across the state or from the neighboring ones.

“Earlier, the bigger idols or even the moderate-sized ones were all made according to orders. From late November, there used to be a huge rush among the artisans. The pandemic had changed everything, be it the Durga Puja or Saraswati Puja. Dwindling orders had forced many artisans to leave for their villages or native places in search of alternative livelihood. The third wave has been especially killing since we hoped for a revival after the infection levels had gone down. Once the educational institutions were shut down, we knew Saraswati Puja was doom for the artisans. Now that the state government has decided to reopen schools and colleges, at least there is hope that the stockpiling will not happen.”

Other than the domestic household pujas, where Saraswati idols are smaller in size and have fixed patterns, the larger idols are made-to-order. “This year we had very few orders. So, there was no question of making multiple large idols. Moreover, many skilled workers and artisans had left after the restrictions kicked in. So, there were not many hands to finish the job at hand,” says clay idol artisan Mintu Pal. “Initially we were thinking that whatever we had made would also remain on shelves. But, thanks to the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools and colleges, people are again thronging Kumartuli. Even if we are not looking at profits, we can at least hope of recovering the cost involved,” Pal says.

Several students and teachers who have queued outside the shops and studios of the artisans in Kumartuli also say that they were looking for ready-made idols. “We were hesitant about whether Saraswati Puja will happen at all or not. There was not much clarity from the government. Now that the institutions have reopened and there is hardly any time left for preparations, we are here to choose from whatever is available on the racks,” said a teacher of a central Kolkata school who had come to Kumartuli with students to purchase an idol.

The idols are ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 3,000 depending on their size and artisans are hoping to make some revival with the sudden rush. “If we reopen educational institutions on February 3, at least students and teachers can prepare for Saraswati Puja,” Mamata Banerjee had said. It was music to the ears of many.