New Delhi: Senior leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday extended support to veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on his Padma Vibhushan, while also slamming Jairam Ramesh for his comment. "If one person writes some nonsense, then it does not mean that his birth certificate will be changed," she said referring to Ramesh's tweet.

Calling Azad's award a "matter of collective pride" for the party, Chowdhury, in a Tweet said, "One man's petty remark cannot be attributed to the entire congress party. Gulam Nabi ji as a congressman has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan in recognition of his contributions to the nation. It is a matter of pride collectively for the congress."

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad is on the list of star campaigners of the party. Sonia Gandhi respects him. He is also a member of the Congress Working Committee. Where is a doubt? If one person writes some nonsense, then it does not mean that his birth certificate will be changed."

Calling controversies that followed the award for Azad "unfortunate", the Congress leader said, "He is a Congressman and a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Azad has served the country as a Congressman. From a few days, I am seeing that controversies are erupting on his name; it is very unfortunate."

Former Union Minister Chowdhury attacked Ramesh and said, "If a man has said so, it does not mean that this is Sonia Gandhi's opinion." Calling Ramesh's remark taking "undue advantage" of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Chowdhury said, "Sonia Gandhi is the President of the party and when madam isn't saying anything, then one people speaking is taking undue advantage of her and narrating her words. This is what Jairam Ramesh has done. It is totally wrong."

Further, showing her unwavering support to Azad, she said, "This is the matter of collective pride for Congress. Congressmen being recognized and receiving the Padam award from the government of Opposition party." "Even during Congress rule, the people of the Opposition have been getting respect, so politics should not be done on such awards," she added.

ANI