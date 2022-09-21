New Delhi: ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement to supply 210 MW of solar energy to e-commerce major Amazon.

"ReNew Power... has tied up with global giant Amazon for a 210-MW solar farm project in Rajasthan, which is one of the largest solar corporate power purchase agreements by a technology company in India -- and the largest single B2B project that ReNew Power is developing in India," it said in a statement.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said the company's work with global leaders such as Amazon is critical in decarbonising the corporate sector and the broader economy. "Leading organizations like Amazon set an example for other companies globally to adopt clean energy sources and, accelerate the energy transition, a pre-requisite to meet our net-zero goals," he added.

Amazon on Wednesday announced its first utility-scale renewable energy projects in India -- three solar farms located in Rajasthan. These include the 210 MW project to be developed by ReNew Power, a 100 MW project to be developed by Amp Energy India, and a 110 MW project by Brookfield Renewable.

Combined, these solar farms have the capacity to generate 1,076,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy per year, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households in New Delhi annually, it stated. Additionally, Amazon announced 23 new solar rooftop projects on its fulfillment centers across 14 cities in India, which have the capacity to generate an additional 4.09 MW of renewable energy. (PTI)