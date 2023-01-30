Bhopal: Debate on renaming Bhopal to Bhojpal has begun in Madhya Pradesh. But, people are still eagerly waiting for the renaming of Islamnagar to Jagdishpur situated close to Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. Islamnagar is a historical place in the Bhopal district of the state and is located in the Huzur tehsil under Phanda block. Although the notification was issued by the Central government around five months ago. But the renaming of the Islamnagar to Jagdishpur is still awaited.

Islamnagar was formerly known as Jagdishpur and the historical place was established by the Rajput kings. In the 18th century, Dost Mohammad Khan had given this city's name Islamnagar. At that time, Islamnagar was governed by the Bhopal Riyasat. In government records also the place's name was maintained as Jagdishpur. Formerly the place was the capital city of Gond kings also. The Union government has also approved the renaming of the city to Jagdishpur. Still, the renaming issue was pending with the State government.

Local MLA Vishnu Khartri shedding light on the renaming issue said, "The issue has been resolved. A notification to this effect has been issued. It took several years in solving the matter. I always put up the matter before the state legislature and also shot off letters to the Central government. But, in 2008 the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre flagged the matter. Now, on September 15, 2022, we received a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Central government. Only the issuance of a circular from the State government will clear the decks for Islamnagar's renaming to Jagdishpur. We will urge Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to formally grace the occasion at Islamnagar for clearing the process of renaming."