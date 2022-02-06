Ahmedabad: While the entire nation is mourning the death of veteran singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, several important people in the country including PM Modi have expressed their grief over the loss. Apart from being an exceptional singer, Mangeshkar was also a human being with taste and dignity. To congratulate PM Modi's mother for his win in the 2019 elections, she had written her a letter in Gujarati despite not being well versed with the language.

The letter, dated 5th June 2019, has been written in Gujarati script. The letter congratulates Heeraben Modi for getting her son elected as the Prime Minister of the country for the second time. It further wishes a long and healthy life to both mother and son.

Clarifying that she has attempted to write in Gujarati for the first time, Mangeshkar has also apologized for any possible mistakes that she may have made while writing it. The efforts that she put in to convey her wishes are reflective of her ever-curious and humble nature.

Mangeshkar breathed her last this morning after giving a prolonged fight to her perpetually deteriorating health. The health of the 92-year-old veteran singer had been on a downfall since she had contracted Covid and pneumonia at the same time over a month ago. Many have come forward to condole this loss to the music industry of the nation.

