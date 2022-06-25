Mumbai(Maharashtra): Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma failed to appear before Mumbai police on Saturday to record her statement in the case registered against her for making allegedly objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a television channel discussion.

An official said an FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 and police had executed summons to her via email while a team from here had also visited Delhi to hand over a physical copy, an official said. "As she did not turn up for the recording of statement, we will decide on Monday on further course of action," the official added.

Nupur's controversial remarks created a furore both in India and many Muslim countries. Following countrywide tension over the controversial comments, BJP suspended her from the party. The BJP also suspended another leader Naveen Jindal who shared her comments on Twitter.

