Bengaluru: Karnataka government's law, that is the 'Religious Structures (Protection) Act' to prevent the demolition of religious structures on govt property has come into effect following the approval from the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The law that was recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly has now been published in the Karnataka Gazette notification. After a video of a temple demolition in Nanjangud in Mysuru went viral that triggered public outrage, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government was forced to introduce the Religious Structures (Protection) Bill in the assembly on September 21. Now the Governor gave his nod on October 19.

It is aimed at preventing the demolition of religious structures such as temples, churches, mosques, gurudwara, Buddhist Vihara, etc in public places. And it also bars the construction of any religious structures in public places by the government or local authority without proper permission in the future.

The law says, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act, in such manner subject to such conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that no protection shall be done, if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court of law and such other circumstances as may be prescribed."

It further says that the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage, and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time.