Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The large Ram temple, which is being constructed at Sri Ram Nagri Ayodhya, will have 14 doors from the sanctum sanctorum, for which stones imported from Makrana are being carved. Wooden samples have been ordered for the door. The construction work of the huge and divine Ram temple at Ramlala is progressing at a brisk pace.

The temple is being built from pink stone in Paharpur of Rajasthan. The construction work of the first floor of the temple i.e; the sanctum sanctorum will be completed between December 2023 and January 2024. Meanwhile, Ramlala will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum. The first floor of the temple will have 14 doors. Now these doors will be fitted with white Makrana marble frames while carving and inlay works are being done by Muslim artisans.

From time to time the officials of the trust are reviewing the construction work. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's official spokesperson Sharad Sharma said that the samples of teak have been called from the forests of Bahraich, Sheesham-Sakhu and Mankapur in neighboring Gonda district. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and engineers are doing research on the subject of which wood would last long for making doors of Ramlala's temple.

The much-awaited grand temple construction will be completed January 2024. In this backdrop, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is supervising continuously the grandeur of the temple. From time to time, the people of the Construction Committee under the chairmanship of Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, discuss pros and cons of the construction. In which the opinion of engineers and scientists is also being taken.

The intention of the trust is that they wanted the temple should go on sans any discrepancies as the dream of the people is being realised after 500 years of struggle. The temple of Ramlala should stand safe for thousands of years, therefore, scientific method is being used in the construction. The temple will be safe even from natural calamities. Now the materials used in the construction work of the temple are also of high quality.