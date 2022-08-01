Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Hindu-Muslim bonhomie was witnessed at a temple festival at V Kalathur village in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. The Hind and Muslim brethren happily reunited after decades of acrimony between the two communities. They reportedly joined hands setting apart their differences and strived for the conduct of the Selliyamman temple festival.

It may be recalled that for the past 30 years Muslims are reportedly opposing the chariot processing passing through their thoroughfares, but on Saturday villagers belonging to both communities conducted the three-day festival on a grand note with the intervention of villagers and police. The procession was a sight to behold as people belonging to both faiths shook hands and hugged each other leaving the past and going ahead with a fresh beginning.

It is learnt that the hostility between Hindus and Muslims dates back to 1912 when the festivities, including processions, go on for three days in July-August. The procession covers the entire village, including the Muslim-dominated Periyakadai and Pallivasal streets, but after a minor clash in 1990, the festival was conducted amid police protection with a directive from the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, the local Jamat has invited the Hindu villagers for an Iftar and Sandhanakoodu chariot procession of the local dargah recently. Encouraged by the district administration, Hindu villagers attended the event. In turn, the Muslims were invited to the Selliyamman temple festival. Jaffer Ali, secretary, V Kalathur Jamat, said, "We wanted peace to return to our village, so we ignored the past and extended support for the smooth conduct of the temple festival. The procession was accorded a warm welcome by us."

Ramasamy Udaiyar, a member of the temple festival organising committee, stated, "The gesture was lauded by Hindus, thanks to the Madras High Court and the district administration. The villagers were on cloud nine as they want the religious harmony to continue in the ensuing festivals, too." "We strived hard to resolve the dispute with the district police. In the meantime, we gained the confidence of villagers by addressing their needs for basic facilities," Collector P Sri Venkada Priya.