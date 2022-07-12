Belagavi/Dharwad (Karnataka): In a noble gesture, a brain-dead Hindu girl's heart was transported from SDM Hospital in Dharwad to KLE Hospital in Belagavi in zero traffic for a heart transplant for Muslim youth. The doctors completed the heart transplant surgery within six hours and the condition of the youth is stated to be stable.

According to reports, a 15-year-old Hindu girl from Uttara Kannada district was admitted to SDM Hospital in Dharwad and sustained severe injuries when she met with an accident. However, the girl's parents decided to donate their daughter's organs as doctors declared her brain dead. The gesture of this girl's parents is laudable as they donated two kidneys, a heart and a liver.

Religion no barrier: Hindu girl's heart transplanted into Muslim youth

A 22-year-old Muslim youth was suffering from heart disease and was undergoing treatment at KLE Hospital in Belagavi. The girl's heart was sent for transplant to the young man. The girl's heart was rushed to KLE hospital with the help of two police escort vehicles in zero traffic. The organ reached the hospital in just 50 minutes and heart transplantation was completed successfully under the supervision of specialist Dr Richard Saldana in six hours.

Similarly, the girl's liver was sent to Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru from the Hubli Airport in zero traffic where the patient was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment. It is learnt that two kidneys were sent to two patients, who are undergoing treatment at SDM Hospital and Tatvadarshi Hospital in Hubli.