Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): At Bijnor, a family of five members which adopted Islam eight years ago returned to Hindusim at Yog Sadhana Yashveer Ashram in Baghra district on Wednesday. The family comprises (husband) Mohammad Ahmed, now Sandeep Saini, (wife) Sania, now Seema Saini, and their three children Muska(Pooja Saini), Arman(Himanshu Saini), and Aliya(Jhanvi Saini).

Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Yashveer Ashram, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said, "The Saini family was lured and were converted to Islam but the family, after eight years, have now realized the differences. I would call it Gharwapsi instead of conversion."

Yashveer also said that their ashram has helped many Muslim families to return to Hinduism. He also alleged that the Madrasas of the district lure Hindu families and convince them to change their religion. "The family organized a 'Yajna' or 'hawan' for their purification and for proper conversion back to Hinduism," he added.